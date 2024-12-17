Manitou Springs Elementary School under evacuation orders due to ‘unknown substance’

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A spokesperson with the City of Manitou Springs says an "unknown substance" was released in Manitou Springs Elementary.

According to a city spokesperson, Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) and Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) responded to the school.

Officials say the school has been evacuated, and students are being sent home. There were no injuries, but El Paso County hazmat crews are evaluating the situation.

An email sent by the district to parents says there was a smell coming from the auditorium and the area was cleared out.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, students and staff were relocated to Manitou Springs High School, located at 401 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs, CO. This is where parents can pick up their children.

The school is asking parents to stay in their car when getting to the high school pickup line. A staff member will give the parent a form to complete.

PK-2nd grade students are by the Auxiliary Gym (Jack Willie Gym). 3rd through 5th grade students are by the main gym. Staff members will bring your child to your car.