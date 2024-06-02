Wildfire burning in Pikes Peak & San Isabel Forest, U.S Forest Service working on scene

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - United States Forest Service crews are responding to a fire that has broken out from a lightning strike near the Manitou Reservoir, within the Pike and San Isabel National Forest.

Officials with the United State Forest Service stated the "Manitou Fire" is 1 acre in size as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the fire sparked up 4.5 miles northwest of Manitou Springs, on the Manitou Water Shed property within a fuels treatment unit.

The fire was originally reported at half an acre around 12:40 p.m., and grew to 1 acre by their last update just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials say that firefighters are hiking up to the scene within the forest. Those crews also have assistance from a helicopter. Responding agencies include: U.S Forest Service Engine 91, 4 Manitou Springs firefighters, 8 Colorado Springs Utilities personnell, Box Elder Job Corp, and the U.S.F.S Monument Helitac.

Smoke from that fire is visible from Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to their X account, formerly known as Twitter, that they were aware of the fire, but added they are not responding at this time, as it falls under USFS jurisdiction.

KRDO13 has a crew at the scene, and will update this article once we learn more.