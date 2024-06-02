Skip to Content
Three acre fire burning near Manitou Reservoir, United States Forest Service working on scene

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - United States Forest Service crews are responding to a three acre fire that has broken out near the Manitou Reservoir within the Pike and San Isabel National Forest.

Crews have requested assistance from a helicopter in their efforts to douse the flames.

Smoke from that fire is visible from Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to their X account, formerly known as Twitter, that they were aware of the fire, but added they are not responding at this time, as it falls under USFS jurisdiction.

KRDO13 has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this article when we learn more.

