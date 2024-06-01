One dead in two-vehicle crash at intersection in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An intersection in northern Colorado Springs remains blocked off as police investigate a crash that left one person dead after a collision with another car.

Colorado Springs Police Department says they got a call for a crash involving a full-sized pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of N. Hancock Ave & 4th St just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers say that that driver of the pickup truck was stopped at the intersection, and proceeded to pull out into the road, before a motorcycle going southbound then slammed into the truck. The rider was ejected in the process, and was pronounced dead on scene.

CSPD says that several units from their Major Crash Team has been out on scene from around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, through the writing of this article. As a result, the intersection at 4th and Hancock, has been closed off while detectives work.

CSPD says that impairment has been ruled out as a factor, but speed and other factors are still being determined.