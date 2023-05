CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department is searching for suspects in a reported theft at a supermarket.

According to the CCPD, the theft happened at 5:10 p.m. at a Walmart on May 4.

Below are photos of the suspects and their vehicle released by police:

CCPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Department.