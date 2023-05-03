Two suspects involved in a kidnapping arrested and charged by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO) – After days-long investigation efforts, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) say they have now arrested and charged two suspects involved in a kidnapping.

According to the DCSO, Brandon Graterol-Castro, 22, and Deivis Jose Chavez Pinto, 30, are now being held on charges of kidnapping and assault.

On Friday, April 28, deputies with the DCSO were dispatched to the RTD Park-N-Ride at South University Boulevard and Dad Clark Drive on reports of a 25-year-old man who had been kidnapped.

Deputies say witnesses saw the victim being forced out of his vehicle and into a white or light blue minivan.

Several hours later, deputies say the victim was able to escape and contacted detectives with the DCSO.

Deputies reported the victim sustained substantial injuries during the assault and kidnapping and it was discovered that the two suspects were previously known to the victim.

During investigation efforts, detectives located the victim’s vehicle in Rockford, Illinois and police were able to capture 22-year-old Brandon Graterol-Castro.

The second suspect was arrested in Douglas County and that was 30-year-old Deivis Jose Chaves Pinto.

Investigation efforts are still underway and detectives believe the incident stemmed from a debt the victim owed to the two suspects.

At this time the victim's name has not been released.

Detectives say they are still searching for the suspects’ white or light blue minivan.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact (303)-784-7861.