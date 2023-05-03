National non-profit hosts event to recognize local high school students who plan to enlist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- May is Military Appreciation Month.

One organization marks the occasion a bit differently than others, and Wednesday it was honoring local high school students who are making a commitment to the armed forces.

National non-profit, Our Community Salutes, hosted a gala Wednesday night at the Flying W Ranch to recognize local seniors that are heading into service and their parents.

This is the first time the organization has held an event in Colorado Springs.

Those planning to enlist make up just one percent of all high school graduates, and along with Our Community Salutes, KRDO wants to thank all of the young men and women who will carry on the proud tradition of serving our nation.