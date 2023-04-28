Middle school teacher not returning to District 11 amid white supremacy group allegations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A District 11 middle school teacher who was on leave for his alleged ties to a white supremacist group is now gone from the district.

Andrew Stutts, a seventh-grade science teacher at North Middle School, was placed on leave on March 24, according to a District 11 Board of Education member. This came one day after KRDO reported on the allegations against Stutts.

The Asatru Folk Assembly Tweeted out a photo of him in July of 2022 identifying Stutts as an apprentice "folkbuilder," a recruitment and event coordinator position within the group.

Twitter

Friday, KRDO obtained a resignation letter from Stutts to D11. That was approved at a school board meeting this week.

D11 confirmed Stutts is still on leave and is not returning. According to the district, Stutts had already planned to leave the district at the end of the school year to find another job before the allegations came out. His resignation letter was reportedly submitted on March 22, 2023 citing "personal reasons."

Stutts's resignation was supposed to take effect at the end of the school year.