District 11 middle school teacher accused of being member of white supremacist group

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A teacher at a Colorado Springs School District 11 middle school is accused of being a member of a white supremacist organization.

On July 12, 2022, The Asatru Folk Assembly tweeted out a photo, saying, "Andrew Stutts of Colorado, the newest apprentice Folkbuilder for the Óðinshof District #afa #asatru #asatrufolkassembly."

The tweet was uncovered Thursday by Colorado Springs Antifa.

Stutts works for District 11, and according to the school district website, he teaches 7th grade at North Middle School.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the Asatru Folk Assembly is the largest Neo-Volkisch hate organization in the United States.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the Asatru Folk Assembly an extremist group, saying the group, "emphasizes white identity, claiming white ethnic Europeans are superior to other races, and proclaims the need to protect the pure white race from extinction.

After not reaching Stutts on his work line, KRDO showed up at his other job, as a judo instructor at Iron Forged Martial Arts.

KRDO asked Stutts in the parking lot of the business if he associated with the group, but he declined to comment.

KRDO then asked Stutts if he had any message to share with parents who might be concerned that their kid's teacher may be a white supremacist, or has white supremacist views. KRDO asked Stutts if he was a white supremacist.

"I'm a good, good person," Stutts replied. "I think my actions speak for themselves. I have a very, very good, solid record as a citizen."

KRDO did not find any criminal record in Colorado listed under Stutts' name.

But when asked again if he was affiliated with the Asatru Folk Assembly, Stutts replied, "No comment," and ended the interview.

While no crime is being alleged, Colorado Springs School District 11 released the following statement:

“Colorado Springs School District 11 expects its employees to make personnel decisions and other educational and business decisions objectively on the basis of the District’s needs, resources, and priorities. Appropriate action is taken by the District whenever an employee violates district or board policies, breaks the law, or concerns are brought forward regarding the safety and wellbeing of children.”

The statement from District 11 did not say what that appropriate action would be or has been taken. KRDO asked a district spokesperson about it Thursday afternoon, who declined to elaborate further.