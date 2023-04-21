New school zone in front Doherty High following student’s death goes into effect April 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new school zone is officially becoming active outside a Colorado Springs high school after a 17-year-old student was hit and killed.

On March 22, Italian foreign exchange student Giorgia Trocciola was hit and killed while crossing the street in front of Doherty High School.

In Colorado Springs, roads in front of high schools aren't labeled as school zones. According to officials, this practice is specific to the City of Colorado Springs.

In the days after her death, the City of Colorado Springs and District 11 officials announced a school zone would be implemented in front of the school. It'll be along Barnes Rd., between Austin Bluffs Rd. and Oro Blanco Rd.

The new school zone goes into effect Monday, April 24. There will be flashing 20 mph speed limit signs, along with road markings.

The school zone will be active:

Monday 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday 7:55 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Thursday 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department will be actively patrolling the school zone the first week to remind drivers to slow down.

This new school zone only goes into effect for Doherty High School. For now, officials said City Traffic Engineering will continue to work with school districts to install school zones in the future around other high schools as needed.

The driver accused of hitting and killing Trocciola has since been charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Death. That driver was also 17 and their name hasn't been released.