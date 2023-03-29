Teen driver charged in death of 17-year-old hit and killed outside Doherty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The driver accused of hitting and killing a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Italy outside a Colorado Springs high school has been charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Death.

On Wednesday, March 22, police said a student at Doherty High School was hit and killed while walking across Barnes Rd. around 7:30 a.m. That student was later identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as Giorgia Trocciola, 17, of Italy.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Jeep stopped in the middle of the road and Trocciola lying unresponsive in the road. CSPD said the Jeep was driving eastbound when it reportedly hit her.

That driver, also 17, has now been charged in Trocciola's death.

Due to the driver being a juvenile, CSPD said their name would not be released. Investigators earlier said the teen wasn't a student at Doherty High, they were just driving by the school.