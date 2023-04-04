One teen is dead, three other victims injured in an overnight shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured and a teen boy dead.

Monday, April 3, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. 11 Street for a shooting at 11:45 p.m.

At the scene, police found multiple people with gunshot wounds. PPD said the teen died at the scene, the three others were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to PPD, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The other two victims were females, their ages weren't released.

The victim's name has not been released.

Tuesday afternoon, there was still an active scene.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553 - 2502 or contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers online here.