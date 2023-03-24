Skip to Content
Registration open for 2023 Colorado Springs Mayor’s Cup golf tournament

City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Registration is now open for the 12th annual Colorado Springs Mayor’s Cup golf tournament.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 at The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course. 

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the charity tournament has raised and donated more than $650,000 to the community since it began in 2012. Tournament funds and scholarships are awarded each year to local students who plan to pursue degrees in public safety at Pikes Peak Community College. To date, 25 scholarships have been funded by the Mayor’s Cup. The tournament also benefits The First Tee – Southern Colorado and the city’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives. 

You can register for the tournament or become a sponsor at ColoradoSprings.gov/MayorsCup

