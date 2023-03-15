Victim’s son sues firearm manufacturer of gun used in Boulder King Soopers mass shooting

BOULDER COUNT, Colo. (KRDO) -- On March 22, it'll be two years since the King Soopers shooting in Boulder. Now, the son of one of the ten victims is suing the gun manufacturer who made the weapon used in the mass killing.

According to our Denver news partners, Nate Getz lost his mother, Suzanne Fountain. Getz accuses Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. of violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act through deceptive marketing of its AR-556 pistol.

"He wants justice. His mother died," Getz's attorney Phil Harding told 9News.

The lawsuit alleges engaged in deceptive marketing by making a gun that's legally classified as a pistol, but with just enough changes to evade regulations a rifle would fall under.

Nearly one year ago in February 2022, the families of several victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting reached a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington. The families initially sued the gun manufacturer in 2013, alleging the gun maker should be held partially responsible for the killings because of its marketing strategy that allegedly reinforced military-style images of combat weapons.

Families of other victims of the Boulder shooting can join this lawsuit by March 22, 2023.