Colorado Spring’s TOPS Program adds more than 1,000 acres of open space to conservation project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council approved an addition of open space property for the Trails Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Program.

This approval allows the City to expand its open space network by 1,018 acres with help from open space partner The Conservation Fund.

This includes the addition of the Wild Horse Ranch Property.

The property, located in the Corral Bluffs Candidate Open Space, lies directly south of Highway 94 near South Franceville Coal Mine Road.

The $7.5 million purchase will be funded with revenues from the TOPS sales tax program with assistance from The Conservation Fund.

Once purchased, the Wild Horse Ranch property will begin its planning process to receive public input on wildlife, future recreation, and public access.

Among the properties conserved by TOPS are recreation areas like the Red Rock Canyon and Stratton open spaces.

