By
Updated
today at 6:26 PM
Published 5:41 PM

Four Colorado Springs children receive adaptive mini-cars in latest GoBabyGo event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several local toddlers are enjoying a whole new level of freedom thanks to the good folks at The Resource Exchange (TRE).

This past weekend, TRE partnered with SCHEELS to host its latest GoBabyGo event. Four children with mobility challenges were gifted with electric vehicles, each one put together by volunteers.

Therapists and technicians made sure to give each child custom features tailored to their individual needs.

