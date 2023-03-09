Colorado Springs Police K9 Luna Pixel receives new body armor

Colorado Springs, Co. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) K9, Luna Pixel, is getting some new body armor thanks to a generous donation.

Luna Pixel will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Luna Pixel’s vest is sponsored by Deborah Collins of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Ralph J. Collins.”

The lifesaving body armor is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and each vest has a value of up to $2,300 and weighs an average of 4-5 lb.

Luna Pixel’s new armor is expected to be delivered in eight to ten weeks.