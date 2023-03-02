Police find car connected to deadly shooting outside Pueblo grocery store, still no arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department announced a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting was found. However, no arrests have been made.

On Feb. 24 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the King Soopers parking lot off Northern Ave. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found 79-year-old Fred Ettleman of Rye, who had been shot.

Ettleman was taken to a hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

The PPD asked the community for help finding a black Mustang involved in the shooting. Thursday, the department said detectives believe they found the Mustang.

At this time, however, no arrests had been made and the investigation is still considered ongoing.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the occupants is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. To remain anonymous, call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.