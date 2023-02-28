Victim in shooting in Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting.

On Feb. 24, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Abriendo Ave. on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found the body of a woman inside a home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. She's been identified as 34-year-old Heather Duran.

A man still at the scene was taken into custody. Police have not released his name.

Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341.