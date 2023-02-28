Rye man killed in shooting at Pueblo grocery store parking lot
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The name of the man killed in a shooting outside a Pueblo grocery store was released Tuesday.
According to the Pueblo County Coroner, 79-year-old Fred Ettleman of Rye was shot in the King Soopers parking lot along W. Northern Ave. Friday evening. He was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police are still searching for the person or people involved in the shooting.
The Pueblo Police Department shared images of a black Ford Mustang believed to be connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the occupants is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. To remain anonymous, call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.