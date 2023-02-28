Skip to Content
Rye man killed in shooting at Pueblo grocery store parking lot

Vehicle connected to Feb. 24 deadly shooting
PPD
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The name of the man killed in a shooting outside a Pueblo grocery store was released Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, 79-year-old Fred Ettleman of Rye was shot in the King Soopers parking lot along W. Northern Ave. Friday evening. He was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still searching for the person or people involved in the shooting.

The Pueblo Police Department shared images of a black Ford Mustang believed to be connected to the shooting.

Photos of involved vehicle

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the occupants is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. To remain anonymous, call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.

