Pueblo Police searching for car believed to be involved in a homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police department released photos from a surveillance camera Saturday night, showing a black Ford Mustang.

Pueblo Police say detectives need help identifying the car and its possible occupants, which Pueblo Police believe may be tied to a recent homicide.

Pueblo Police said officers responded to the King Soopers on Northern Avenue, just before 8:30 Friday night.

When officers arrived, they claim they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Pueblo Police have not said if anyone has been arrested in relation to this shooting yet.