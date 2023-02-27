Parkview Health System lifting mask requirements on March 1

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective Wednesday, March 1, Parkview Health System will no longer require masks in most areas of facilities.

According to a press release Monday, Parkview is following the changes that have already been adopted by other hospitals in the state.

“Parkview Health System has decided to make this change because COVID-19 cases and other respiratory cases at Parkview campuses and clinics, as well as across the state of Colorado, have decreased significantly,” said Todd Seip, Parkview Public Relations and Communication Specialist.

Masks will still be available upon request for any guest or visitor at the front desk.

Parkview encourages individuals who have cold, flu, or other respiratory systems or those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks.