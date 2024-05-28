HEALTHY COLORADO: CDC concerned about spread of new COVID variant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite COVID levels at the lowest numbers we've ever seen, a new variant is rapidly spreading and the Center for Disease Controls (CDC) says they are concerned it could lead to a summer surge in some areas.

The new variant is one of the so-called "flirt variants."

New data from the CDC shows the new variant is responsible for more than 25 percent of COVID cases in the U.S. right now.

In the video above, KRDO 13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma discusses the new COVID variant and what people need to know about it.