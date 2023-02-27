Armed barricaded suspect in Security-Widefield home, nearby residents told to shelter-in-place

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking any residents in the area of Easy St. and Kiva Rd. in Security-Widefield to be mindful of a heavy law enforcement presence.

The EPCSO said the communication center received a 911 call reporting a felony menacing around 2:20 p.m. in the 60 block of Easy St. Within a couple of minutes, dispatch received another call of shots being fired in that area.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a barricaded suspect. That's when nearby residents were told to shelter-in-place by securing their homes and staying away from doors and windows.

The sheriff's office said residents will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.

As of 4:40 p.m., the sheriff's office said they don't have communication with the suspect and couldn't answer if anyone else is inside the home with the suspect.

"At this time we don't have that information right now, so we're trying to gain communication with the suspect inside and we're trying to gather as much intel and as much information that we possibly can. Our number one goal is to ensure the safety of all the public who's in this area and also the officers who are responding, deputies who are responding. We are assisted currently with the Fountain Police Department Officers who are assisting in this scenario," explained Lt. Mynatt.

The sheriff's office has Crisis Negotiators involved and trying to ensure a "peaceful solution."

Below is a look at the map of the affected area.

Officials with District 3 told KRDO Watson Jr. High was released as normal due to the release being when the incident began. However, students headed in that direction were told to return to the school.

Venetucci Elementary School had a controlled release and the school reached out to parents and guardians on information for pick-up.

According to the sheriff's office, students inside the elementary school are not able to leave until the scene is safe.

This is a developing story. KRDO has a crew at the scene. The sheriff's office said a public information officer will provide an update within the hour.