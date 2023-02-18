Two Colorado Springs Police officers involved in serious accident late Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway into a serious crash involving an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a Colordo Springs Police cruiser was involved in a traffic accident along Sinton Rd., between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods.

Officials told KRDO the crash involved two officers in marked cruisers and a four-door Jeep Wrangler. Several people in the vehicles were left in critical condition.

According to officials, the officers were driving southbound on Sinton Rd. responding to a call for service and the Jeep was traveling northbound. One of the officers collided head-on with the Jeep. The second officer managed to swerve but did hit the other two vehicles.

According to officials, the driver of the Jeep and the officer in the first vehicle were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but both are expected to survive. The officer in the second cruiser was treated and released.

Police believe that alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

As of 12:30 a.m. Saturday, neither vehicle had been moved.

CSPD's Major Crash Unit responded to the scene. The portion of Sinton Rd. is expected to be closed for several more hours.

This is a developing story.