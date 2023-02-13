Jeffco Sheriff K9 shot and killed while helping in armed suspect arrest in Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its own. While assisting in the arrest of an armed suspect, the Jeffco Sheriff said K9 Graffit was shot and killed.

According to the sheriff's office, multiple agencies, including the JeffCo Regional SWAT team, responded to the incident Monday morning. K9 Graffit was killed while assisting the Golden Police Department and Colorado School of Mines.

This happened in the area of 6th Ave. and 19th St.

The sheriff's office said, "We’ve always known Graffit was brave; today he proved a hero. RIP Good Boy. We will miss you."