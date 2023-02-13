Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 9:50 AM

Jeffco Sheriff K9 shot and killed while helping in armed suspect arrest in Golden

K9 Graffit
Jeffco Sheriff
K9 Graffit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its own. While assisting in the arrest of an armed suspect, the Jeffco Sheriff said K9 Graffit was shot and killed.

According to the sheriff's office, multiple agencies, including the JeffCo Regional SWAT team, responded to the incident Monday morning. K9 Graffit was killed while assisting the Golden Police Department and Colorado School of Mines.

This happened in the area of 6th Ave. and 19th St.

The sheriff's office said, "We’ve always known Graffit was brave; today he proved a hero. RIP Good Boy. We will miss you."

Jeffco Sheriff

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content