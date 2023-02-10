Name of Pueblo 2-year-old killed from injuries related to lack of medical attention released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The name of the two-year-old boy who died from an injury related to the lack of medical attention and care was released. According to the Pueblo County Coroner, the child was Ezekiel Irwin. He died at a Colorado Springs hospital on Jan. 31.

An arrest affidavit for his mother, 23-year-old Mythia Latka, states doctors told investigators that Irwin "had been deprived of oxygen for too long and [his] brain was no longer functioning."

According to the affidavit, a doctor told investigators that Irwin had suffered serious bodily injury and stated he likely died from his trach tube not being cleared, causing oxygen deprivation. The doctor noted an alarm would've sounded on the ventilator alerting the caregiver - Latka - of what was happening.

In the affidavit, investigators noted the doctor said Irwin's death "was definitely preventable."

Latka was arrested for Child Abuse causing Death and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

