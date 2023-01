The standoff is happening on the 100 block of Fordham street -- off Fontaine between Grinnell and Highway 85-87. This situation is still developing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- El Paso county deputies are currently assisting Fountain Police with a barricaded suspect.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.