New HHS report finds savings for some people who use insulin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Insulin-dependent seniors are getting some unexpected relief, thanks to president Biden's inflation reduction act.

At the start of this year, a cap of $35 was placed on a monthly supply of insulin for seniors.

A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that if this cap had been implemented in 2020, Medicaid beneficiaries would have saved an average of $500. Researchers say this cap will affect about 1.5 million seniors across the country.

White House advocates say, this provision - and other parts of the Inflation Reduction act - are evidence of president Biden's promise to lower health care costs in America.