today at 9:08 PM
Published 9:39 PM

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office preparing for 2023 Pueblo Polar Plunge

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Sheriff's Office in Pueblo County is getting ready to be freezing for a reason.

For the seventh year now, the sheriff's office is taking part in the annual Pueblo Polar Plunge.

The event is a frigid but fun way to raise money for the Special Olympics. Each year, participants put together teams of family members, co-workers, or whoever, and take the plunge in exchange for donation pledges.

This year's plunge will happen March 11 at the Pueblo Reservoir.

To sign up for the event or for more information, visit https://specialolympicsco.org/events/plunge/

