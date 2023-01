U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A general court martial for a cadet at the United State Air Force Academy (USAFA) is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to the USAFA, Cadet Justin Couty is charged with three specifications of sexual assault and two specifications of abusive sexual contact.

The USAFA said this is in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

