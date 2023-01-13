State to contact parents of children due for their COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado parents of young children should expect to receive notifications from the state regarding their child's immunization records.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 13, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text messages and emails to parents and guardians of children between five and 11 whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System indicate they may be due for their COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDPHE text messages will originate from 45778 and read:

State public health records show that your child/children aged 5 through 11 years may be due for a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 187,000 Colorado children in this age group have already received the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine! For more information about the vaccine, including clinic locations near your child’s school or daycare, visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/kids-vaccines Opt Out=Stop

Emails will originate from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us and read:

Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) records indicate that your child/children aged 5 through 11 years may be due for their COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are the strongest layer of protection we can offer children against COVID-19. While fewer children have severe COVID-19 infections than adults, children still can get sick with the virus and spread it to other people. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can help your child/children stay healthy, keep them in school, and protect your family and community. More than 187,000 Colorado children aged 5 through 11 years have already received the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

It is safe for your child to receive other routine vaccines on the same day as a COVID-19 vaccine, including the flu vaccine. You may be able to include other routine vaccinations at the appointment, which are vital for keeping kids protected from preventable illnesses. Contact your child’s primary care provider, local public health agency, or local pharmacy to make an appointment today.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including clinic locations near your child’s school or daycare, visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/kids-vaccines.

The state says parents and guardians should talk to their child's healthcare provider about any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, to help parents and guardians, the CDPHE created a list of more than 2,000 providers across the state and a Class-to-Clinic locator which includes nearly 2,300 K-12 Colorado schools

CDPHE’s mobile vaccine units also continue to make stops throughout Colorado and clinics at schools, libraries, and community events have been added to the statewide community clinics calendar. These include:

Saturday, Jan. 14

Avon Elementary School parking lot (850 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO 81620) 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Pine River Library parking lot (395 Bayfield Center Dr., Bayfield, CO 81122) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here. Lafayette Oatmeal Festival (101 E. Baseline, Boulder, CO 80226) 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pagosa Springs High School parking lot (800 S. 8th St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Community Vaccination Clinic at Lions Park - across from the high school (316 S.W. 5th St., Olathe, CO 81425) 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Monday, January 16

38th annual MLK Day Marade (101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80204) 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

RMSER Empowerment Center MLK Day of Service Event (330 Lake Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004)

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Woodland Park Library parking lot (210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, CO 80863)

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Tuesday, January 17

Cortez Public Library (202 N. Park St., Cortez, CO 81321) 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Wednesday, January 18

Mancos Public Library (211 W. First St., Mancos, CO 81328) 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Valdez Perry Library (4690 Vine St., Denver, CO 80216) 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here.

For additional resources, visit the link below: COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ- Vaccines for children and teens