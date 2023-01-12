Three women charged in Medicaid fraud scheme involving Pueblo inmate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three women face numerous charges for a Medicaid fraud scheme out of Southern Colorado involving an inmate.

According to a press release from Attorney General Phil Weiser, the women claimed one of them provided home healthcare services to the others while she was still in prison.

An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Colorado Department of Law found Stephanie Hudgins, 50, Quinetta Hunter, 40, and Bobby Hunter, 68, filed claims and received Medicaid reimbursement for home care services that did not occur. This reportedly happened on or between Aug. 1, 2020, and June 6, 2022.

According to investigators, Hudgins and Bobby Hunter claimed Quinetta Hunter provided care for them when she was in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo. Quinetta is still in custody.

The AG's Office said the arrest warrant and affidavit filed in Denver District Court showed Quinetta was formerly on the payroll of a Northglenn-based home care business that provided Medicaid-funded home services to eligible recipients.

Investigators say the women worked together to submit falsified work timesheets and cash checks under Quinetta's name and then pocked the money paid by the business out of Colorado Medicaid funds.

According to the AG's Office, the total value of the theft is $134,235.25.

The three women are charged with the violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, a class two felony; money laundering, a class three felony; conspiracy to commit money laundering, a class four felony; theft, a class three felony; conspiracy to commit theft, a class four felony; forgery, a class five felony; and conspiracy to commit forgery, a class six felony.

To report potential Medicaid fraud, click here or call (720) 508-6696.