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WEATHER ALERT: Tracking snow

KRDO
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Published 3:03 PM

Today: Mainly showers for areas below 6,500 feet through the rest of the evening. Temperatures drop to the low 30s through the overnight hours which is when areas at 6,000 feet can expect flurries. Wednesday morning will be the most impactful time.

Tomorrow: The morning brings widespread snow showers through southern Colorado with only Pueblo and La Junta getting mostly rain. The morning commute will be slick expect traffic delays with blowing snow. For the Pikes Peak region down tree branches are possible with wet heavy flakes consistent through the early morning hours. Precipitation breaks apart around noon and snow showers begin to dwindle. Temperatures remain cold only getting into the 40s.

Thursday: The coldest temperatures of the week begin with Colorado Springs dropping down to 24 degrees and many areas getting a hard freeze. Any precipitation left over will freeze and cause poor road conditions. Temperatures do warm up to the 60s and 70s with sunshine which will cause a much more pleasant evening commute.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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