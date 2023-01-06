Manitou Springs lifts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the City of Manitou Springs announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions put in place in December are rescinded.
According to officials, Manitou Springs Fire Chief John K. Forsett ordered the restrictions be rescinded on Jan. 6, 2023, effective immediately.
The restrictions were first put in place on Dec. 7, 2022. At that time, city officials said the restrictions were due to the lack of precipitation and high winds in the area.
“Although current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term weather predictions have determined that heightened wildfire awareness through restrictions is no longer warranted, please remember that during any period of Red Flag Conditions, Stage 2 Burn ban Orders will be in effect," Chief Forsett in a press release.
A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that, combined, produce an increased risk of fire danger.
Under Stage 2 Burn Orders:
- Open Burning Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire. This includes all campfires and warming fires, all solid fuel-burning fireplaces, and cooking appliances.
- This ban excludes Liquid Propane (LP) fueled or gas fueled open flame cooking devices, (e.g. LP BBQ grills or camping stoves) with a 10’ separation from combustible materials, (clearance not applicable to single-family homes). This ban does not apply to compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences.
- Outdoor Smoking Ban is defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding a lighted cigarette, cigar, or pipe tobacco product is strictly prohibited.
- Prohibited Sale and Use of Fireworks and explosives, defined as the sale of all types of fireworks, and the use of any explosives not limited to fireworks, fuses, or blasting caps and rockets.
- Dangerous Equipment Use, defined as the use or operation of any equipment outdoors that emits sparks (e.g. grinder, chain saw) or open flame (e.g. welding or operating an acetylene or other torch) without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher equal to or exceeding a rating of 2A 10BC readily available to the operator.