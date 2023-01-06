Manitou Springs lifts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the City of Manitou Springs announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions put in place in December are rescinded.

According to officials, Manitou Springs Fire Chief John K. Forsett ordered the restrictions be rescinded on Jan. 6, 2023, effective immediately.

The restrictions were first put in place on Dec. 7, 2022. At that time, city officials said the restrictions were due to the lack of precipitation and high winds in the area.

“Although current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term weather predictions have determined that heightened wildfire awareness through restrictions is no longer warranted, please remember that during any period of Red Flag Conditions, Stage 2 Burn ban Orders will be in effect," Chief Forsett in a press release.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that, combined, produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Under Stage 2 Burn Orders: