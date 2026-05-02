Warm Spring Weather through the Weekend: Active Weather Arrives on Tuesday

We got a beautiful start to the weekend, with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and mostly clear skies. Most of us enjoyed highs in the 60s on Saturday afternoon. Tonight, it will be a quiet evening under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s overnight tonight and into Sunday morning, so we do not have to worry about freezing conditions.

We can expect even warmer temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 70s for most areas along the I-25 Corridor, with even warmer temps out in the Eastern Plains. We do have a slight chance of an afternoon or even shower, but most areas should remain dry.

The warm weather will continue as we head into the beginning part of the upcoming week. Monday we will see highs in the low to mid 70s for most areas, with a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler weather arrives on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. We do have a chance of showers and even possibly a storm in the early part of the day. Highs will hover near 50s. Temperatures will fall into the even hours, and we could see a chance for rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. The high country does have another chance at seeing some beneficial snow.

The chance for rain and snow showers will continue on Wednesday for the lower elevations. Highs will only climb into the mid to lower 40s, with colder temperatures and snow up in the High Country.

The sunshine returns on Thursday and temperatures begin to rebound. We will see highs back into the mid to upper 60s.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday, with high back into the mid to upper 70s.