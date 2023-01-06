Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department lifts burn restrictions; effective immediately

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Colorado Springs Fire Department lifted its burn restrictions for the city, effective immediately.

The burn restriction was placed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

According to officials, the recent moisture across Colorado Springs has prompted this order.

Officials want to remind people to remain vigilant as the city still has the potential for fires.

