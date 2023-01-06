Fountain Fire Department lifts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Fountain Fire Department lifted its Stage One Fire Restrictions for the city. Restrictions may be enacted depending on weather conditions in the coming weeks.

According to officials, the recent moisture and snowfall in the Fountain area have lowered the concern about fire development. Future weather forecasts predict moisture and winds to be minimal for the next week.

Illegal within Fountain city limits:

Open burning activities without a permit from El Paso County Public Health: fires used for ditch clearing, range/wildlife management, disease or pest prevention and/or control, and wildfire risk reduction.

Recreational fireworks: Possession, use, and/or the sale of illegal fireworks is illegal.

Allowed within Fountain city limits:

Recreational fires: an outdoor fire where the fuel being burned is not contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace, or BBQ grill and it is recommended to have a total fuel area of 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height. They shall not be conducted within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material.

Fireplaces and Fire Appliances: a fire contained within a portable or fixed outdoor fireplace or fire appliance shall be fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal and/or liquid propane gas (LPG), natural gas, or liquid gas. They must maintain a minimum distance of 15 feet between a neighboring structure and combustible material.

According to officials, the Fountain Fire Department is urging all people to use caution when using any open fire and or flame-producing devices.

To report any suspected violations of the order, call 719-390-5555.

