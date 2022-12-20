Florissant man arrested for sexual assault of a child, Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witnesses also searched

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) executed three warrants Tuesday morning, one arrest warrant and two search warrants.

According to the TCSO, 60-year-old Shawn Lance Swisher of Florissant was arrested at his home on a warrant for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. This is a class 3 felony.

A search warrant for Swisher's home was completed at the time of his arrest.

The TCSO said a second search warrant was also executed at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near Woodland Park.

At this time, the Sheriff's Office has not said what they were looking for at either location or what connection Swisher has to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.