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Noticias Locales

Un sujeto se declara no culpable tras presuntamente disparar hacia dos uniformados

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Published 5:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Continuamos con nuestra cobertura de un tiroteo que ocurrió entre los policías y un sospechoso que intento darse a la fuga y disparo hacia los uniformados, antes de que dos policías lo dispararán.

Micheal Foster es el hombre que durante el altercado hirió a dos policías. Ahora el sospechoso esta declarandose no culpable de todos los cargos. 

Incluyendo asesinato en el segundo grado y también por quitarle la pistola a un uniformado.

Micheal Foster, resulto herido por el tiroteo y el oficial quen fue impactado por las balas, fue dado de alta del hospital días después del incidente.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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