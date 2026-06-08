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Noticias Locales

Caso de apuñalamiento en Colorado Springs dejo a un hombre lesionado y bajo investigación

MGN
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Published 3:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos aprendiendo más sobre el incidente que ocurrió en Colorado Springs y el Departamento de Policía de Colorado Springs recibió una llamada el viernes sobre una pelea que ocurrió en SkyView Lane. Cuando los oficiales llegaron a la escena ellos hablaron con una mujer y un hombre.

El hombre, menciono que él había sido lesionado por otro sujeto quien los amenazo con un arma de fuego y después le dio la pistola a otra mujer antes que apuñalarlo con un cuchillo. La mujer, le dijo a los oficiales, que ella también había sido una víctima de la situación.

Los dos sospechosos se dieron a la fuga en una camioneta gris antes de que los oficiales llegaran. El caso ahora esta bajo investigación. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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