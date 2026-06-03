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Nuevo centro Lion’s Path Preschool podrá ayudar con la escasez de cuidado de menores en COS

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Published 3:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Colorado Springs actualmente enfrenta una escasez de cuidado para menores de edad pero después de esta nueva apertura del centro "Lion's Path Preschool" dentro de Discovery Church algunas personas podrán sentir alivio.

Ya que esto significa más oportunidades para nuestra comunidad. Colorado Springs actualmente tiene una escasez de centros de cuidados de niños, con mas de 17,000 centros de educación creando barreras para las familias trabajadoras y sus empleados a través de nuestra ciudad.

El centro Lion’s Path Preschool dentro de Discovery Church Colorado intenta ayudar con esta escasez. Con 188 nuevos puestos libres para la comunidad. El alcalde de Colorado Spring estuvo presente  durante la gran apertura y tiene la esperanza que el nuevo centro ayude con el bajo número de centros para cuidar niños.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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