Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Lideres del Departamento de la Vida Silvestre de Colorado agregan una nueva estación de chalecos salvavidas

By
Updated
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:18 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Un pequeño de Colorado quiere hacer la diferencia aquí asegurando que durante el verano todos aquellos menores de 12 años tengan la obligación de tener una salvavidas puesto y el Departamento de La Vida Silvestre en Colorado esta apoyando esta nueva medida. Docenas de personas mueren cada año por caso de ahogamiento Pero un salva vidas puede hace la diferencia. Por lo tanto por eso, CPW esta creando una nueva estación de chalecos en el lago Mcintosh.

Personas que llegen al lago y lamentablemente hayan perdido su chaleco o se les haya olvidado ahora no tiene que preocuparse. El diseño de la estación es que personas personas puedan utilizar el salva vidas mientras están ahí y que la vuelvan a poner en su lugar para que alguien más la utilice. El pequeño espera que esta estación de chalecos pueda hacer la diferencia para muchas vidas. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.