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Noticias Locales

Familia de 7 pierde a su padre tras un incidente médico en Manitou Incline

Coral Jogolev
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Published 4:11 PM

MANITOU, Colo. (KTLO)--Continuamos informándoles sobre una noticia en desarrolló, después del lamentable caso del hombre quien murió en la montaña Manitou. Según, datos oficiales, el hombre tuvo una emergencia médica mientras estaba escalando una de las atracciones populares en la ciudad de Manitou. Este martes, tenemos entendido que él era un padre de 7, un esposo espectacular y un padre que todos sus hijos amaban. 

Según su esposa Nick Jogolev iba a cumplir 49 años este semana y el sábado ellos decidieron ir a la caminata. Nick salió con su hijo de 9 años a Manitou Incline, una caminata que ya habían hecho varias veces. Pero fue alrededor del paso 900 que personas lo vieron sentado con su hijo y se veía muy pálido. Le ofrecieron gatorade, él se levanto y continuo con la caminata… 

Él no tenia condiciones medicas, no tomaba medicamentos, no fumaba, o tomaba, según su esposa. El camino quedo cerrado por aproximadamente dos horas, ese día y aun así con los esfuerzos de los paramédicos, él falleció. Personas que quieran ayudar con los gastos funebres y a la familia pueden ir a la pagina web de gofundme. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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