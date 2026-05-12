Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

La madre que mato a sus dos hijos y huyo al Reino Unido se presentará en Colorado Springs ante la corte en junio

By
Published 2:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- La madre acusada de matar a sus dos hijos y después darse a la fuga hacia el Reino Unido. Kimberlee Singler apareció en la corte esta semana, ella es acusada de mentirle a las autoridades. 

Singler, les dijo que alguien había ingresado a su apartamento en 2023 y mato a sus dos hijos. La policía de Colorado Springs menciona que ellos no creyeron su mentira por lo tanto, enfrentó cargos en su contra de asesinato.

Eventualmente fue arrestada después de encontrarla en el Reino Unido y fue deportada a los EE.UU. el año pasado. Este lunes, tenemos entendido que hay nueva evidencia en su caso. El juez también dejo que la fiscalía tomara una muestra de ADN de Singler después de que varias personas hubieran cuestionada la muestra de ADN que tenían.

 Ambos lados regresaran a la corte a finales de junio. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.