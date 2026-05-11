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Noticias Locales

Residentes no deben de utilizar el agua en Victor, Colorado

<i>Grace Cary/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Though tap water does contain microplastics
Grace Cary/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
<i>Grace Cary/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Though tap water does contain microplastics
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Published 3:05 PM

VICTOR, Colo. (KTLO)-- Las autoridades locales, aun le están urgiendo a las personas que no toman agua ni utilicen el agua del fregadero. Los lideres de la ciudad de Victor mencionan que el sistema del agua fallo y al momento siguen analizando el problema. Los lideres de la ciudad mencionan que tras varias reparaciones. Ellos aun están reparando las pipas del agua. Todo ocurrió luego de que una pipa se hubiera roto ya que las tuberías tienen más de 100 años.  

El lunes, los oficiales de Victor dicen que las personas no deben de bañarse lavar su ropa. Ni tampoco utilizar el baño con el agua que actualmente esta en sus viviendas. Los residentes deben de prepararse para no tener agua por algunos días. 

Al momento hay agua potable en la estación de bomberos y baños gratuitos estarán disponibles para el público en el centro de mina Aspen, hasta las 4 de la tarde. 

Y en el centro de recreación de Cripple Creek durante la semana de 1 de la tarde hasta las 5 de la noche. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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