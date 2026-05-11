Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Persona muere en el aeropuerto DEN tras ser atropellado en la autopista

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/22/2021
mgn via Frontier Airlines
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/22/2021
By
Published 3:11 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- El comité nacional de seguridad de transportación o NTSB por sus siglas en inglés esta investigando un caso mortal que ocurrió en Denver, luego de que una personas muriera tras ser atropellado por un avión.

Ocurrió el viernes en la noche en un avión de Frontier que iba rumbo a Los Angeles. Paso en la mañana… y el video demuestra como una persona estaba casi casualmente caminando en la runway cuando un avión de pronto llega.

Los oficiales del aeropuerto mencionan que la persona se brinco la barda privada del aeropuerto. Minutos después fue impactado y murió inmediatamente. Esa persona aun no ha sido identificada pero los oficiales no creen que era un empleado del aeropuerto. Después del impacto el motor del avión se encendió y la cabina comenzó a llenarse de humo.

Forzando a las 231 personas a evacuar los oficiales del aeropuerto declararon, 12 personas resultaron lesionadas, 5 fueron hospitalizadas y la mayoría de los 224 pasajeros fueron puestos en diferentes aviones y llegaron a su destino original. 

El caso ahora esta bajo investigación. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.