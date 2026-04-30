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Nueva ley entrará en vigor en el 2027: Ayudando a reducir el abuso de animales en Colorado

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Published 4:33 PM

DENVER, Colorado. (KTLO)-- El Gobernado Jared Polis acaba de firmar una nueva ley, la cual niega que las tiendas en Colorado venda a perros y gatos. En una medida para ayudar con el abuso de animales, conocido como  "Puppy mill pipeline." Lideres como Monica Duran apoyaron el proyecto, conocido por el nombre “Pistol the pomeranian protection act.” Lo cual se traduce el "Acto de protección para la Pomeranian Pistol," la perrita de Monica quien es una sobreviviente del sistema de abuso de animales. 

El proyecto de ley fue firmada el miércoles y el gobernador dice que esta ley fue creada para eliminar el acto de crías excesivas en el estado. Que viven en un estado horrendo, Polis menciono que personas quien compran animales de estos vendedores gastan miles de dólares en sus mascotas por los problemas de salud que luego presentan tras las condiciones en las que crecieron. 

  La nueva ley no entrará en vigor hast el primero de enero del 2027.  

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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