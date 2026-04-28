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Estudiantes de la Universidad de Colorado ayudan a un menor de edad con parálisis cerebral

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Published 4:21 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Los estudiantes de la Universidad de Colorado están utilizando sus nuevas herramientas de ingeniería para ayudar a un menor con su pedido de 'Make-a-Wish.'  Los estudiantes pudieron diseñar un nuevo juguete para el menor de edad de 13 años, el niño se llama Lamar.

Él tiene parálisis cerebral, la madre de Lamar dice que él es un menor que solo puede mover sus brazos. Pero ama la película Monsters, INC, por lo tanto él ahora tiene una nueva puerta específicamente para su habitación con el tema de  "Monsters, INC."

Este diseño fue un pedido de Lamar y pueden ver lo especial que fue para él utilizar su nuevo regalo por la primera vez. 

Utilizando un brazalete que va en su muñeca, Lamar ahora puede ingresar por su puerta él solo y hasta puede prender las luces de su cuarto al momento que entra.  

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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