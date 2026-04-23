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Noticias Locales

Vecinos y obreros de construcción ayudan a alertar a la comunidad sobre un incendio

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Published 3:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tenemos nuevos detalles sobre el incendio cerca de los Apartamentos Hunting Meadow que se encuentran rumbo un sitio de construcción. El jueves el Departamento de Bomberos de Colorado Springs nos mencionan que un gato lamentable murió en el siniestro esto después de que los bomberos intentaran resucitarlo y le presentaron primeros auxilios.

Ellos agregan, que dos familias ahora están sin un lugar donde vivir pero mencionan que es gracias a los vecinos del complejo y los obreros de construcción que solo dos familias al momento van a necesitar ayuda. Según el departamento de bomberos ellos dicen que el incendio comenzó alrededor de las 7:30 de la mañana y gracias a los esfuerzos de los residentes el fuego pudo ser controlado en una hora. 

Mientras los bomberos iban rumbo al local los obreros de construcción y vecinos ayudaron a comunicarse con las otras personas y les avisaron que había un siniestro. Por lo tanto ahora el Departamento de Bomberos de Colorado Springs quiere reconocer a los vecinos que ayudaron a salvarle las vidas a todas las personas dentro del complejo de apartamentos Hunting Meadow.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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